Thunder vice president of broadcasting Dan Mahoney told Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript that when play-by-play announcer Brian Davis used the phrase "out of his cotton-picking mind" when referencing Russell Westbrook, it was "offensive and inappropriate."

In the second quarter of Oklahoma City's 137-123 win over the Grizzlies Wednesday, Davis used the phrase after Westbrook assisted a Terrence Ferguson three-pointer that pushed the team's lead to 15 points. Westbrook had collected five rebounds and another assist in a two-and-a-half minute span after coming off the bench prior to the play, and for the game, he had already tallied nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in about 12 minutes of action.

"We think obviously the use of that term is offensive and inappropriate, and I expressed that to Brian [Wednesday] night," Mahoney told Katz. "Brian assures me it was not meant in any derogatory way, and he apologizes. But again, we feel strongly that it's inappropriate and offensive."

Watch the play below.

Did he just say “Westbrook is out of his cotton-picking mind”?..... pic.twitter.com/fvPZ5cTkjx — Mark Robinson (@MarkyRobs) April 12, 2018

Mahoney also told Katz the Thunder would not make Davis address the comments on a future broadcast.

"That's really up to Brian," Mahoney told Katz. "Again, we've expressed to him strongly that it was offensive and inappropriate, and that's all we can do for right now."

Davis, who is a full-time employee of the team, will be on the local television broadcast for Oklahoma City's playoff opener Sunday when the team hosts the Jazz.