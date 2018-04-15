LeBron James Loses First First-Round Game Since 2012

The streak is finally over.

By Nihal Kolur
April 15, 2018

LeBron James' incredible streak of 21 straight first-round playoff victories is finally over after a 98-80 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon.

James entered the game with the best winning percentage in the first-round in NBA history at .872, but saw his record and title chase take a hit on Sunday.

In 44 minutes, James finished with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, but lost Game 1 of a first-round series for the first time in his career. He shot just 7-of-17 and had three turnovers in a performance that produced boos from his home crowd.

A flaming hot start saw Indiana take a quick 33-14 lead after just one quarter. Although Cleveland would cut the Pacers' lead to just seven in the third quarter, Indiana guard Victor Oladipo (32 points) answered with a clutch three-pointer and his team never looked back.

Game 2 will take place on Wednesday, with James and the Cavaliers looking to even the series at home.

