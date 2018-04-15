LeBron James' incredible streak of 21 straight first-round playoff victories is finally over after a 98-80 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon.

- LBJ's last first-round loss: 5/9/2012, Knicks beat Heat in Game 4.

- Swept Bucks ('13), Bobcats ('14), Celtics ('15), Pistons ('16), Pacers ('17).

- LBJ now career 48-8 in first-round games. pic.twitter.com/UUIBUswkFl — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 15, 2018

James entered the game with the best winning percentage in the first-round in NBA history at .872, but saw his record and title chase take a hit on Sunday.

With the loss, LeBron’s first round record goes to 48-8 (.857), goes from first to behind James Worthy (.867) & Magic Johnson (.862). — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 15, 2018

In 44 minutes, James finished with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, but lost Game 1 of a first-round series for the first time in his career. He shot just 7-of-17 and had three turnovers in a performance that produced boos from his home crowd.

A flaming hot start saw Indiana take a quick 33-14 lead after just one quarter. Although Cleveland would cut the Pacers' lead to just seven in the third quarter, Indiana guard Victor Oladipo (32 points) answered with a clutch three-pointer and his team never looked back.

Game 2 will take place on Wednesday, with James and the Cavaliers looking to even the series at home.