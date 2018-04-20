Watch: Brazilian Player Intentionally Misses Free Throw, Collects Rebound, Hits Game-Winner

This is the second time in a month this has happened in the Brazilian league. 

By Dan Gartland
April 20, 2018

This year’s NBA playoffs have been pretty damn good, but I hate to say they pale in comparison to what’s going on in the Brazilian league.

In the span of less than a month, two games in Brazil have ended with a player intentionally missing a free throw, getting his own rebound and hitting a last-second three-pointer.

First it was Cearense’s Paulinho Boracini in a game in late March, hitting an off-balance three as time expired to defeat Bauru.

Bauru’s Duda Machado must have been taking notes because he did the very same thing in a playoff game last week. (You can see the play in the video above.)

That’s absolutely insane. You hardly ever see this play work and yet this one team was involved in two games in three weeks where it was pulled off successfully. What’s the Brazilian version of League Pass? It sounds like I need to get a subscription. 

[via Hoops Hype]

