Judge at His Criminal Trial Asks Suge Knight for NBA Finals Prediction

He took the Rockets, but maybe that’s not the best time to ask. 

By Dan Gartland
April 24, 2018

Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight is currently awaiting trial on murder charges stemming from a 2015 hit-and-run incident. Knight was in court on Monday so the judge in the case could set a new trial date after it was postponed for a second time. He also faces charges in a separate case for allegedly making death threats against the director of the movie Straight Outta Compton

On Monday, the judge in the murder case set a September trial date and then the courtroom turned into the set of Inside the NBA

From the Los Angeles Times account of hearing:

A few minutes later, during a separate hearing in the criminal threats proceeding, another judge asked Knight to return to his courtroom in May. The judge then turned to Knight, asking who he thought would win the NBA playoffs.

"At this time..." Knight said, before the judge cut him off, saying he wanted a once-and-for-all answer.

"Houston," Knight responded.

"Alright, Houston. Good pick," the judge said.

Knight smiled.

That’s a good pick, but maybe it’s not the right time to be asking for basketball takes. 

The Rockets went out and made Knight look good later that night, though, cruising to a 119–100 win over the Timberwolves to take a 3–1 lead in their first-round series. 

