LaVar Ball has decided to remove his sons LiAngelo and LaMelo from Lithuania and return to Los Angeles next week with just two games left in the season for their team BC Vytautas, according to Lithuanian basketball journalist Donatas Urbonas.

"We're not going to waste our time," LaVar told Urbonas.

Last month LiAngelo declared for the NBA draft, but he has been sidelined recently with an ankle injury, while LaMelo has had trouble getting much playing time later in the season, according to Urbonas.

According to Urbonas, LaVar said they decided to shut down LiAngelo so he could prepare for the NBA draft combine and pre-drat workouts. Additionally, LaVar was also upset with LaMelo's minutes, according to Urbonas.

LaVar told Urbonas he was happy with Lithuania as a whole and the people as well as the BC Vytautas organization, but he "just didn't get along with the coach."

"Coach ruined everything and he'll have to pay the price that Melo is not coming back," LaVar told Urbonas.

LiAngelo averaged 12.6 points while playing about 22 minutes per game and LaMelo posted just 6.5 points per contest in 12 minutes of action while shooting 26.8 percent from the field.

As if this situation was lacking drama, BC Vytautas is trying to fight off relegation in its final games of the season.