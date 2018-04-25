LaVar Ball Pulling LiAngelo and LaMelo Out of Lithuania: 'I Just Didn't Get Along With the Coach'

We have reached the end of an era.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 25, 2018

LaVar Ball has decided to remove his sons LiAngelo and LaMelo from Lithuania and return to Los Angeles next week with just two games left in the season for their team BC Vytautas, according to Lithuanian basketball journalist Donatas Urbonas.

"We're not going to waste our time," LaVar told Urbonas.

Last month LiAngelo declared for the NBA draft, but he has been sidelined recently with an ankle injury, while LaMelo has had trouble getting much playing time later in the season, according to Urbonas.

According to Urbonas, LaVar said they decided to shut down LiAngelo so he could prepare for the NBA draft combine and pre-drat workouts. Additionally, LaVar was also upset with LaMelo's minutes, according to Urbonas.

LaVar told Urbonas he was happy with Lithuania as a whole and the people as well as the BC Vytautas organization, but he "just didn't get along with the coach."

"Coach ruined everything and he'll have to pay the price that Melo is not coming back," LaVar told Urbonas.

LiAngelo averaged 12.6 points while playing about 22 minutes per game and LaMelo posted just 6.5 points per contest in 12 minutes of action while shooting 26.8 percent from the field.

As if this situation was lacking drama, BC Vytautas is trying to fight off relegation in its final games of the season.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)