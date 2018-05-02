The Knicks have reportedly finished interviewing candidates for their head coach and hope to hire their choice this week.

New York fired Jeff Hornacek on Thursday morning. He coached the Knicks to a 60–104 record in two seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract. Associate head coach Kurt Rambis was also let go.

Since his departure, the Knicks job has been one of the most talked about because of the number of candidates linked to the opening. Some of the names include former hawks coach Mike Budenholzer and former Knicks head coach and current Clippers assistant Mike Woodson.

Last season, the Knicks went 29-53 and finished 11th in the East.

Stay up to date with the latest rumors and news surrounding the position below.

Rumors and News

• Former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale has reportedly gained traction in the team's search for a head coach. (Shams Charania, Yahoo)

• Former Cavaliers coach David Blatt, Mike Budenholzer and David Fizdale are regarded as "prime contenders" for the position. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• Former Warriors coach Mark Jackson has received a behind-the-scenes boost from Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant's business partner, who is close to Knicks president Steve mills (Marc Stein, The New York Times)