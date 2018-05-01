Report: Knicks Nearing Head Coach Decision After Interviewing Candidates

The Knicks are getting ready to hire their fourth coach since the start of the 2013-14 season.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 01, 2018

The Knicks have finished interviewing candidates for their opening at head coach and hope to hire their pick this week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Wojnarowski adds that team officials are looking to reach a consensus on their decision of who to go with as the coach.

Since firing Jeff Hornacek at the conclusion of his second season with the team, New York's coaching search has been one of the biggest stories around the league thanks to the plethora of candidates that have been linked to the opening.

The Knicks have reportedly interviewed a ton of big names including former New York coach and current Clippers assistant Mike Woodson, who was in New York from the middle of the 2011-12 season through the end of the 2013-14 sseason.

Former Warriors coach Mark Jackson, former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, former Cavaliers coach David Blatt, former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, Toronto G-League coach Jerry Stackhouse, Heat assistant Juwan Howard, Spurs assistant James Borrego, Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga and TNT analyst Kenny Smith have all reportedly interviewed for the job as well.

Last season, the Knicks went 29-53 and finished 11th in the East.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)