NBA Warned Drake For 'Bad Language' After Kendrick Perkins Exchange

The warning comes after Drake and Perkins' beef in the Cavs-Raptors' Game 1.

By Jenna West
May 03, 2018

Drake has been warned for "the use of bad language" after his heated exchange with Cleveland's Kendrick Perkins during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, according to ESPN.

Kiki Vandeweghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, talked to Raptors president Masai Ujiri about the issue, reports ESPN.

The Canadian rapper is a huge Raptors fan and is often seen sitting courtside at Toronto home games.

He first exchanged words with Perkins at halftime during Game 1 on Tuesday night.

After Cleveland took the 113-112 overtime win, the rapper and the Cavaliers' center argued again before being separated. 

When asked about Drake's warning, Perkins told ESPN he was "here to support my teammates."

"I'm here to represent the Cleveland Cavaliers," Perkins said. "At the end of the day, it isn't about Perk versus Drake; that doesn't even sound right. It's the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Toronto Raptors. Besides, what could he possibly do to me? I mean, really. If he leaves me alone, I'll leave him alone, and that's all there is."

Game 2 between the Cavs and Raptors is on Thursday night in Toronto. You can follow the game here.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)