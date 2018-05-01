Drake and Kendrick had a little beef to settle in Toronto at the Eastern Conference semifinal Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Not the rapper Kendrick everyone might first think of, but rather Cleveland backup center Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins went at it with Toronto's biggest celeb fan during the game.

While it's hard to tell what words were exchanged, the rapper had to be restrained.

Oh snap, Perk and Drake were going at it! (via @KGArea21) pic.twitter.com/xPrWfQN0XB — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 2, 2018

But the two weren't done with just one spat.

They then continued after the Cavs took the 113–112 overtime win.

If some is good, more is better



Drake and Perkins AGAIN exchanging wordspic.twitter.com/XP2UYPqIvL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 2, 2018

But the Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur appeared to hear some of the second exchange.

This went all the way into the tunnel, with Drake calling Perkins a "f------ p----" and calling for him to come out. "I'm here in real life," he said. He was mad. https://t.co/3DJ2HBvrWN — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) May 2, 2018

Guess Drake is just not happy his Raptors lost in such sad fashion.