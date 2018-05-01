Drake, Kendrick Perkins Go at it on Sidelines of Cavs-Raptors Game

Drake and Kendrick had a little beef to settle in Toronto at the Eastern Conference semifinal Game 1 on Tuesday night. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 01, 2018

Not the rapper Kendrick everyone might first think of, but rather Cleveland backup center Kendrick Perkins. 

Perkins went at it with Toronto's biggest celeb fan during the game. 

While it's hard to tell what words were exchanged, the rapper had to be restrained. 

But the two weren't done with just one spat. 

They then continued after the Cavs took the 113–112 overtime win. 

But the Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur appeared to hear some of the second exchange. 

Guess Drake is just not happy his Raptors lost in such sad fashion

 

