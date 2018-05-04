Report: Bucks Plan On Interviewing Spurs Assistant Becky Hammon for Head Coach Opening

Becky Hammon has been an assistant with the Spurs for the last four seasons.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 04, 2018

The Bucks plan on interviewing Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon for their head coach opening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Hammon is the first woman to serve as an assistant coach in the NBA and will also be the first woman to interview for a head coaching position, according to Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that in 2017, Milwaukee reached out to Hammon and met to discuss the team's open general manager position despite her never having any front office experience.

In 2015, Hammon was the head coach of San Antonio's summer league team and led the squad to a summer league championship.

In addition to Hammon, the Bucks will also reportedly interview former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, former Pelicans coach Monty Williams and former Cavaliers coach David Blatt, among others.

 

 

