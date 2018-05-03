Report: Bucks Interviewing David Fizdale, David Blatt and Mike Budenholzer Among Others

Along with the former Hawks coach, the Bucks are also reportedly interviewing David Fizdale, David Blatt, Steve Clifford and Monty Williams.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 03, 2018

Former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer highlights the list of candidates Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports the Bucks will be interviewing for their opening at head coach.

Along with Budenholzer, Wojnarowski reports former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, former Pelicans coach Monty Williams, former Cavaliers coach David Blatt and former Hornets coach Steve Clifford will interview for the position. Wojnarowski adds there could be several other candidates as well.

The Bucks finished seventh in the East this season at 44-38 and lost to the Celtics in seven games in the first round of the playoffs to end their season. Milwaukee started out the year with Jason Kidd at head coach, but he was fired following a 23-22 start to his fourth season with the team. Joe Prunty filled in as the interim and the team went 21-16 under his lead.

On Wednesday it was reported that Fizdale is gaining traction for the Knicks head coaching position. Budenholzer and Blatt also reportedly interviewed for that position.

Whoever gets the position in Milwaukee will have Giannis Antetokounmpo under contract until the end of the 2020-21 season. However, Jabari Parker, the No. 2 pick of the 2014 draft is a restricted free agent this summer. The Bucks also have the No. 17 pick in the draft.

