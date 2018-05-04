Report: Knicks Want World’s Best Player

The Knicks are prepared to center their offseason strategy around signing LeBron James in free agency, the New York Post’s Marc Berman reports.

It would be a good move for the Knicks, one of the NBA’s most hapless franchises, to acquire the best basketball player on the face of the Earth.

With Michael Beasley set to hit free agency, the Knicks are going to be in the market for a small forward and the game’s greatest player would be a good option to fill that hole.

Given Kristaps Porzingis’s uncertain health, the Knicks are perhaps hoping that a superhuman like James would be powerful enough to drag Emmanuel Mudiay, Lance Thomas, Courtney Lee and Joakim Noah to a No. 8 seed.