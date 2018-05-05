Draymond Green wants to make sure it is crystal clear that he is not the agitator between himself and Rajon Rondo right now.

The players have found themselves face-to-face in their two straight games after exchanging some words again Friday during the Pelicans' 119-100 win in Game 3.

In the middle of the first quarter, Rondo and Green jawed at each other as play came to a stop and Rondo pushed Green as he was trying to get away from the sideline to get to his bench for a timeout.

Later in the game, Rondo appeared to step on Green's foot as Green was walking in the other direction.

Rajon Rondo and Draymond Green getting into it EARLY



(via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/WU8NERBvaa — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 5, 2018

Rondo Steps On Draymond Green Foot pic.twitter.com/K0dbrD9uMP — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) May 5, 2018

• Charles Barkley Apologizes for Comments About Punching Draymond Green

After the game, Green addressed his role in what has been going on with the two.

Draymond REALLY doesn't want people to think he's "baiting" Rondo 😳 pic.twitter.com/KUpwA39Klf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 5, 2018

Rondo downplayed any perceived beef with the two when he was asked about what was happening between them.

Rajon Rondo on Draymond Green: "I don't try to bait him into anything. He talks a lot of sh––. It's just part of it. We're competing." pic.twitter.com/DuQRXriei0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 5, 2018

The Warriors hold a 2-1 lead in the series and Game 4 is Sunday in New Orleans.