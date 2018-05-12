Metta World Peace Says Drake Could Coach the Raptors With 'the Right Staff'

"Yeah, he should do it. I think he could do it," Metta World Peace said about the possibility of Drake coaching the Raptors.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 12, 2018

Metta World Peace has just stumbled across the quickets way to make Adam Silver spontaneously combust out of rage and anger.

TMZ stopped the 2004 Defensive Player of the Year to ask him about the Raptors firing coach Dwane Casey and he had some interesting thoughts. World Peace told TMZ that Casey should just relax for now after being let go, and he also pondered the possibility of starting his own coaching career in Toronto.

From there, the conversation switched to the Raptors most popular fan and the team's official global ambassador, Drake.

"If he had the right staff he would [be a good coach]," World Peace told TMZ. "If he had the right staff he could do it. He could do it. He should do it. Yeah, he should do it. I think he could do it."

As if Drake sitting courtside trying to talk trash wasn't bad enough, now World Peace has put the idea of Drake controlling the hudle into the air.

Well, that would be one way for the rapper to be allowed into locker rooms for postgame celebrations.

But then again, if he's coaching the Raptors, he would have to beat LeBron James prior to any celebration, and it's hard to see that happening right now.

