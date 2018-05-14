The NBA draft lottery is finally upon us and the odds are set.

The Draft itself will be held on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The lottery, however, will be held on Tuesday, May 15, in Chicago for the first time in history.

The Phoenix Suns have the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick at 25 percent. The Memphis Grizzlies have the second-best odds at 19.9 percent.

Check out the breakdown of each teams' lottery odds here. Check out Jeremy Woo's Big Board for both rounds of the 2018 NBA draft here.

Here's how to watch the entire draft lottery coverage.

Time: Tuesday, May 15, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Palmer House Hilton in Chicago

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN