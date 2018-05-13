How does your team stack up before Tuesday's lottery?
The NBA draft is fast approaching and teams are anxious to see if tanking yielded a coveted top three pick.
The NBA draft lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
ESPN has the broadcasting rights and will air full live coverage of the event.
The Draft itself will be held on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The lottery, however, will be held in Chicago for the first time in history.
The Phoenix Suns have the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick at 25 percent. The Memphis Grizzlies have the second-best odds at 19.9 percent. Check out the breakdown of each teams' lottery odds below. Check out Jeremy Woo's Big Board for both rounds of the 2018 NBA draft here.
|Team
|Odds of No. 1 pick
|Odds of top-three pick
|1. Phoenix Suns (21-61)
|25 percent
|64.2 percent
|2. Memphis Grizzlies (22-60)
|19.9 percent
|55.8 percent
|3. Dallas Mavericks (24-58)
|13.8 percent
|42.6 percent
|4. Atlanta Hawks (24-58)
|13.7 percent
|42.6 percent
|5. Orlando Magic (25-57)
|8.8 percent
|29.1 percent
|6. Chicago Bulls (27-55)
|5.3 percent
|18.3 percent
|7. Sacramento Kings (27-55)
|5.3 percent
|18.3 percent
|8. Cleveland Cavaliers via Brooklyn Nets (28-54)
|2.8 percent
|9.9 percent
|9. New York Knicks (29-53)
|1.7 percent
|6.1 percent
|10. Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics via L.A. Lakers (35-47)*
|1.1 percent
|4.0 percent
|11. Charlotte Hornets (36-46)
|0.8 percent
|2.9 percent
|12. L.A. Clippers via Detroit Pistons (39-43)**
|0.7 percent
|2.5 percent
|13. L.A. Clippers (42-40)
|0.6 percent
|2.2 percent
|14. Denver Nuggets (46-36)
|0.5 percent
|1.8 percent
* Celtics get pick if 2-5, otherwise Sixers receive it
** Pistons keep pick if 1-4