The NBA draft lottery will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 15.

You can watch the draft lottery on ESPN and it will be followed by Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals featuring the Celtics and Cavaliers.

The Phoenix Suns have the best odds of securing the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft. After the Suns, come the Grizzlies, Mavericks, Hawks and Magic to round out the teams that have the top five odds of claiming the top pick.

Last year the Celtics ended up winning the top pick in the lottery through a previous trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Boston ended up trading the pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, who selected Markelle Fultz at No. 1.

This year, some of the guys that could potentially go with the top pick include Deandre Ayton of Arizona, Luka Doncic of Real Madrid, Jaren Jackson Jr. of Michigan State, Marvin Bagley of Duke and Mohamed Bomba of Texas.