Miami freshman Lonnie Walker IV might play a bit like Victor Oladipo but he does interviews like Kyrie Irving.

During last week’s NBA combine in Chicago, Walker dropped a truth bomb that would make even Kyrie blush.

“When you talk about facts and things of that nature, it’s amazing to me we’ve discovered so much about this world, yet, we don’t anything about this world,” Walker said. “The earth is not flat, in my opinion, but the earth, on my conspiracy, the earth is definitely an illusion.”

Catching up on @Mike_Schmitz's interviews with NBA Draft prospects. I truly respect Lonnie Walker IV's honest response to this question. 😂🌎 pic.twitter.com/9bvOgA2sCp — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 21, 2018

It sounds crazy, because it totally is, but Walker isn’t the only guy who believes this. A lot of Silicon Valley technocrats—including Elon Musk—believe we all live inside a complex computer simulation designed by a more intelligent higher power.