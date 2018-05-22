James Harden and Chris Paul led the Rockets to Houston's first-ever postseason win at Golden State, tying the series at 2-2 in a 95-92 victory on Monday night in Oracle Arena. Harden poured in 24 points in the first half, finishing with 30 on the evening. Chris Paul took over the bulk of the Rockets' late-game shot creation, adding a key 27 points to deliver home-court advantage back to Houston.

The Rockets took a 53-46 edge into intermission, but quickly fell victim to a vintage third quarter eruption from Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Curry drilled five three-pointers in the frame, ultimately scoring a team-high 28 points. Curry defended Harden well in the game's final seconds, leaving Golden State with a chance to tie or take the lead in the waning moments. Kevin Durant, who chipped in 27 points, dished the ball over to Klay Thompson in the left corner, but the Warriors were unable to convert and extend the game.