Report: Warriors Plan to Activate Pat McCaw for Game 6

McCaw suffered the scary fall March 31 against the Kings. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 26, 2018

The Warriors plan to activate guard Patrick McCaw for Game 6 on Saturday for the first time since a scary injury at the end of March, reports Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania. 

McCaw suffered the injury March 31 after taking a fall against the Kings. He avoided neurological damage and was diagnosed with a lumbosacral bone bruise.

McCaw was going for a dunk when he was undercut by Vince Carter. McCaw landed on his back, writhing around in pain. He stayed on the floor, before being stretchered to a gurney.

Here's a video of the injury, but be warned it's hard to watch.

The 22-year-old told the Bay Area News Group's Melissa Rohlin in April that he couldn't sleep at night due to the pain from his back injury

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. Houston leads the series 3–2.

