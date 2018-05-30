Watch: New Nike Commercial Shows LeBron James Going to Get 'Chosen 1' Tattoo

Nike's newest commercial for LeBron James will have you ready to witness greatness.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 30, 2018

Nike's new commercial features a young LeBron James going to get his famous "Chosen 1" tattoo in Las Vegas.

The phrase was used on the cover of the Sports Illustrated cover story written by Grant Wahl back in 2002. The story was a feature on the then-high school junior and how he became the best prep basketball player in the country.

The SI issue was released on Feb. 18, 2002 and the commercial takes place in August of that year. A young man walks into a tattoo shop and hands a tattoo artist a note and says that is what he would like to get as his tattoo. The artist questions his choice of ink but then agrees to do the tattoo before the camera starts to shift to reveal a St. Vincent-St. Mary's hoodie. It then pans to show a young James and then switches angles again to reveal the note reads, "Chosen 1."

It ends with the screen going black and the words "Always Believe" appearing above a Nike swish.

James has been signed to Nike since 2003 and is currently on a lifetime deal that is rumored to be worth more than $1 billion.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)