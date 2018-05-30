Nike's new commercial features a young LeBron James going to get his famous "Chosen 1" tattoo in Las Vegas.

The phrase was used on the cover of the Sports Illustrated cover story written by Grant Wahl back in 2002. The story was a feature on the then-high school junior and how he became the best prep basketball player in the country.

The SI issue was released on Feb. 18, 2002 and the commercial takes place in August of that year. A young man walks into a tattoo shop and hands a tattoo artist a note and says that is what he would like to get as his tattoo. The artist questions his choice of ink but then agrees to do the tattoo before the camera starts to shift to reveal a St. Vincent-St. Mary's hoodie. It then pans to show a young James and then switches angles again to reveal the note reads, "Chosen 1."

It ends with the screen going black and the words "Always Believe" appearing above a Nike swish.

James has been signed to Nike since 2003 and is currently on a lifetime deal that is rumored to be worth more than $1 billion.