Report: Bryan Colangelo Twitter Scandal Lowers 76ers' Odds to Land LeBron James This Summer

The 76ers opened as the favorites in Vegas to sign LeBron James this offseason.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 30, 2018

As if the 76ers weren't already dealing with enough drama at the moment, Vegas is dropping Philadelphia's odds of signing LeBron James this summer.

The 76ers opened as the favorites to land James this offseason with the team's odds set at +150 while the Cavaliers were right behind them at +175. From there it was the Rockets (+250), Lakers (+550), Heat and Warriors at 16-1 and then the Clippers at 25-1, according to Associated Press odds provider R.J. Bell.

This was all before it was alleged that Philadelphia's president of basketball operations and general manager Bryan Colangelo was using burner Twitter accounts to talk ill of the team's current and former players and previous general manager Sam Hinkie in addition to potentially leaking sensitve team information.

Since the report surfaced, the 76ers have opened up an investigation into the matter and Philadelphia's odds at signing James have dropped.

In an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia, Bell said the 76ers' odds have gone down to +175, leaving them tied with the Cavaliers instead of being the front runners to land LeBron.

Colangelo has denied the allegations and the team investigation is still ongoing, but if this is what stops James from coming to Philadelphia, Colangelo will have a lot more to answer for to Philly fans than possibly being behind some mean Twitter accounts that attacked the players.

