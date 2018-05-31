LeBron James's controversial foul on Kevin Durant was overturned during the fourth quarter of Game 1.

With 36.3 seconds left on the clock, Durant was called for a charge as he ran into James under the basket.

The referees reviewed the call and decided to overturn it, changing it from a charge to a foul. The Cavaliers were up 104-102.

LEBRON JAMES TAKES THE CHARGE ON KD 😱 pic.twitter.com/ffnNQtxfZO — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 1, 2018

Durant was given two free throws instead of the Cavs gaining possession of the ball.

The game is currently in overtime, as it was tied 107-107 at the end of regulation.