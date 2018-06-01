When Is Game 2 of the NBA Finals? Warriors vs. Cavaliers Date, Time

The Warriors lead the Cavaliers 1-0 in the series but when will the next game take place?

By Khadrice Rollins
June 01, 2018

Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals will take place Sunday, June 3 at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on ABC.

The Golden State Warriors hold a 1-0 lead in the series after a thrilling 124-114 overtime win in the series opener on Thursday, May 31.

In the opening game, LeBron James scored a playoff-career-high 51 points and became the first player in NBA Finals history to score 50 or more points in a game but his team still loses.

For the Warriors, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green combined for 92 points, 25 assists, 27 rebounds, seven steals and five blocks to lead them to victory.

After Game 2, the series swings to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 will be Wednesday, June 6 and Game 4 will be Friday, June 8 and both will be played at 9 p.m.

