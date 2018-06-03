Warriors fans booed all but one Cavalier during introductions ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals — J.R. Smith.

Instead, Smith got the star treatment at Oracle Arena on Sunday.

In the final seconds of regulation of Game 1, Smith got the rebound from George Hill's missed free throw, but instead of putting it up, Smith took the ball to the three-point line near LeBron James. After a quick verbal exchange with James as both were too far away to get a clean shot off, Smith passed it to Hill in the corner. Hill was unable to get a shot off in time and the game went to overtime. The Cavs lost 124–114.

After first saying he knew the game was tied, Smith backtracked saying, "I can't say I was sure of anything at that point."

Well Golden State fans appreciated Smith's blunder so much they gave him a standing ovation ahead of the second game.

JR gets a standing ovation at Oracle 😬 pic.twitter.com/afrd8861hy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 4, 2018

Fans also chanted "MVP" when Smith was at the foul line.

JR Smith is receiving MVP chants in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/M6y4VXwxPi — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2018

