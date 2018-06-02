LeBron James' Game 1 Ensemble Cost More Than $46,000

After 15 years in the NBA, LeBron James knows how to make an entrance. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 02, 2018

He showed up to Game 1 in a short suit that resembled AC/DC's Angus Young and the Internet couldn't handle the style. 

The look also had the price tag to accompany it. 

According to The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson, the Thom Browne ensemble cost over $46,000. The suit, tie and handkerchief were a little more than $2,500. The shirt was just over $300, while the shorts came in at under a $1,000. The visible socks and boots cost $1,380. Even the sunglasses and headphones added a dent to James' wallet — well maybe not his wallet, but to everyone else’s the price would. 

But the big price difference maker? 

It was the chic alligator bag.

While the look seemed to help elevate his performance that night — he scored 51 points — I'd say it's doubtful we'll see this look again given the game's ending. It's pretty safe to say he's trying to forget that all. 

 

 

 

