LeBron James said he didn't want a "C-Webb incident" at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals where teammate J.R. Smith dribbled out the clock at the end of regulation.

Smith got an offensive rebound after a George Hill miss and the score tied. Cleveland ended up losing 124–114 in overtime and are down 2-0 to the Golden State Warriors.

James was seen on video later showing his reaction when he found out the team had a timeout remaining.

When LeBron finds out the Cavs had a timeout... pic.twitter.com/703E5WMCEm — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) June 4, 2018

LeBron James on the video of him on the bench before OT of Game 1, said he was clarifying with Ty Lue that they had a timeout: "I didn't want another C-Webb incident... I asked our coaching staff if we had another timeout. They told me yes... It was heartbreaking." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 5, 2018

"I didn't want another C-Webb incident... I asked our coaching staff if we had another timeout," James said. "They told me yes... It was heartbreaking."

Of course, James is referring to the 1993 NCAA Championship Game between North Carolina and Michigan when Wolverines forward Chris Webber called a timeout in the final seconds when the team didn't have one.

Michigan was assessed a technical foul and lost the game 77–71.