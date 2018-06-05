LeBron James Explains Timeout Frustration Caught On Video

LeBron explains the confusion at the end of Game 1: 'I didn't want another C-Webb incident'

By Scooby Axson
June 05, 2018

LeBron James said he didn't want a "C-Webb incident" at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals where teammate J.R. Smith dribbled out the clock at the end of regulation.

Smith got an offensive rebound after a George Hill miss and the score tied. Cleveland ended up losing 124–114 in overtime and are down 2-0 to the Golden State Warriors.

James was seen on video later showing his reaction when he found out the team had a timeout remaining.

"I didn't want another C-Webb incident... I asked our coaching staff if we had another timeout," James said. "They told me yes... It was heartbreaking."

Of course, James is referring to the 1993 NCAA Championship Game between North Carolina and Michigan when Wolverines forward Chris Webber called a timeout in the final seconds when the team didn't have one.

Michigan was assessed a technical foul and lost the game 77–71.

