Stephen Curry Agrees With LeBron James On Donald Trump, Not Wanting To Visit White House

Stephen Curry agreed with LeBron James' sentiments about Donald Trump and visiting the White House.

By Chris Chavez
June 05, 2018

Stephen Curry weighed in on the Philadelphia Eagles being unvited from the White House during his press conference ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Curry spoke with reporters moments after LeBron James criticized President Trump and said that regardless of whoever wins the series, no one wants to visit the White House. Curry agreed with James. 

"I agree with Bro," Curry said. "Pretty sure the way we handled things last year, we'd stay consistent with that."

Watch Curry's full comments below:

Last year, the Golden State Warriors were unvited from the White House. Trump tweeted, ""Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" The Warriors later issued a statement saying Trump "made it clear that we are not invited" to the White House. The team celebrated its championship by touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture while on a trip to Washington D.C.

The Crossover's Ben Golliver contributed reporting.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)