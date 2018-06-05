Stephen Curry weighed in on the Philadelphia Eagles being unvited from the White House during his press conference ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Curry spoke with reporters moments after LeBron James criticized President Trump and said that regardless of whoever wins the series, no one wants to visit the White House. Curry agreed with James.

"I agree with Bro," Curry said. "Pretty sure the way we handled things last year, we'd stay consistent with that."

Watch Curry's full comments below:

Steph Curry weighs in on the Philadelphia Eagles being uninvited from the White House. pic.twitter.com/PpYVVaWPUO — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2018

Last year, the Golden State Warriors were unvited from the White House. Trump tweeted, ""Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" The Warriors later issued a statement saying Trump "made it clear that we are not invited" to the White House. The team celebrated its championship by touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture while on a trip to Washington D.C.

The Crossover's Ben Golliver contributed reporting.