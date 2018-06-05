Warriors coach Steve Kerr was quite clear that he feels Donald Trump has used the Philadelphia Eagles to promote a political agenda by disinviting the team from the White House.

When discussing the recent decision to revoke the invite of the Super Bowl LII champions, Kerr said, "It's not surprising" that Trump would divide people for "political gain" and added that, "we all look forward to the day when we can go back to just having a celebration of athletic achievement."

Last year, the Golden State Warriors were uninvited from the White House. Trump tweeted, "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" The Warriors later issued a statement saying Trump "made it clear that we are not invited" to the White House. The team celebrated its championship by touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture while on a trip to Washington, D.C.

Steve Kerr on Trump: "It's not surprising. The President has made it pretty clear he's gonna try to divide all of us in this country for political gain." pic.twitter.com/WFCM9lpFiH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2018

The Warriors are two wins away from winning back-to-back NBA titles. On Tuesday, LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Curry both said that neither team will go to the White House if it wins the championship.