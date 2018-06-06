The Philadelphia 76ers met to discuss the future president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo after his social media habits were called into question, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, the team have retained the service of Paul/Weiss to investigate several burner Twitter accounts that have been linked to Colangelo and are also probing whether Colangelo's wife Barbara could be involved.

Colangelo has said he doesn't know anytning about four of the five accounts, and also told the team that he doesn't have knowledge of his wife's alleged involvement.

The Ringer's Ben Detrick reported last week that the accounts posted from April 2016 to last week criticized players such as Jahlil Okafor and Markelle Fultz, hea coach Brett Brown and executives such as former general manager Sam Hinkie.

The tweets also said that the team has footage of Fultz's trainer telling him to shoot while sitting on a chair and from his back.

Colangelo, 52, has been with the team since 2016 and has also been the general manager of the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors. He is a two-time Executive of the Year award winner.