Rodney Hood Has Postseason Best, Twitter Wonders Why He Wasn't Playing Sooner

Rodney Hood's performance kept the Cavs in the game, but Cleveland still came out with a 110–102 loss.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 06, 2018

Rodney Hood had a great performance for the Cavaliers in Wednesday's Game of the NBA Finals against the Warriors. 

Hood's best scoring game of the postseason kept the Cavs in the game, but the Warriors came out on top in the final seconds to win 110–102 and take a 3–0 series lead. 

Out of the rotation lately, Hood went 7–for–11 with 15 points and six rebounds. 

Here's what Twitter had to say about Hood's performance:

The Warriors can win the title with a win in Game 4 on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

 

More NBA

