Rodney Hood had a great performance for the Cavaliers in Wednesday's Game of the NBA Finals against the Warriors.

Hood's best scoring game of the postseason kept the Cavs in the game, but the Warriors came out on top in the final seconds to win 110–102 and take a 3–0 series lead.

Out of the rotation lately, Hood went 7–for–11 with 15 points and six rebounds.

Here's what Twitter had to say about Hood's performance:

Stood in the Cleveland Cavaliers arena store for an hour today by the cash register.



Can confirm not a single person bought a Rodney Hood jersey. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2018

Rodney Hood having his best scoring game of the postseason to keep the Cavs close pic.twitter.com/nLFHraqODQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 7, 2018

rodney hood vs kevin durant - just like we drew it up — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 7, 2018

Rodney Hood being freed is up there with Meek Mill’s — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) June 7, 2018

The whole Cavs team to Rodney Hood: pic.twitter.com/US5rVa1MHW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2018

Ty Lue realizing Rodney Hood can actually play 😂#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/XOSr0PBgay — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2018

Rodney Hood should’ve been free . Glad he getting some tick and hoopin — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 7, 2018

Ty Lue really thought Jordan Clarkson was better than Rodney Hood huh? — Haralabos Voulgaris (@haralabob) June 7, 2018

Rodney Hood deserves a ton of credit for being physically and mentally ready to play in this game after such a long break. What a game. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 7, 2018

if only Rodney Hood had help — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 7, 2018

Rodney Hood’s been sitting the bench all series pic.twitter.com/9RfBYpira0 — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) June 7, 2018

The Warriors can win the title with a win in Game 4 on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.