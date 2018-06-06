Stephen Curry Has Ugly Shooting Performance in Game 3 After Record-Setting Game 2

After setting the NBA Finals record for three-pointers in a game, Stephen Curry had one of the worst shooting nights of his playoff career.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 06, 2018

In Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Stephen Curry put on a show and set the record for most three-pointers in a Finals game as he went 9-for-17 on threes in a 122-103 Warriors win.

Wednesday in Game 3 in Cleveland, Curry did not look as impressive as he went just 3-for-16 from the field and 1-for-10 from beyond the arc in Golden State's 110-102 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 3.

Curry started the game by going 1-for-4 in the first quarter with the lone make being a layup late in the quarter. He also missed two threes in the period. In the second quarter things did not go much better for the two-time MVP as he went 0-for-3 from deep and had a layup blocked as he failed to make a shot from the field in the frame.

After halftime Curry still had very little to add to the offense in terms of shot making as he missed two more threes and had another shot around the rim blocked, making it the second straight quarter he failed to make a field goal. In the fourth, Draymond Green set Curry up for two makes late in the game to help seal the win: a layup and a three-pointer. Curry went 2-for-5 in the final 12 minutes but the two makes came on his final two shot attempts. In the final three minutes of the game, he had seven points and an assist.

For the game, Curry finished with 11 points, six assists and five rebounds. He shot 4-for-4 on free throws. 

