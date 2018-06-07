Kevin Durant was asked Thursday if intelligence is a less appreciated aspect in a locker room, and the Warriors forward responded by comparing the team to intelligent musicians, artists, architects and surgeons.

But before making the comparison, Durant said, "I think as basketball players we should all be offended if intelligence isn't the first thing you think about when you're looking at basketball players."

"I compare us to the highest at any field because what we do is hard. We're one percenters in the world. He added that, "When you walk into any locker room expect you to think all these guys are intelligent at what they do."

"I compare us to the highest at any field. We're one percenters in the world." — Kevin Durant on NBA players pic.twitter.com/lRuttZI8aS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 7, 2018

Durant discussed how people outside the locker room don't realize how hard the game is.

Here's a longer video of the quote.

.@KDTrey5 cont'd: "But it’s hard to find intelligence, character, unselfishness all at the same time, and that’s rare in any profession I think." https://t.co/1quZkPgbzS — Jamie Hammond (@jbhjamie) June 7, 2018

The Cavs host the Warriors in Game 4 on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.