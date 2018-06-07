Kevin Durant Compares NBA Players To Intelligent Artists, Musicians, Surgeons

Screenshot via @SINow

Kevin Durant said, "I compare us to the highest at any field because what we do is hard."

By Charlotte Carroll
June 07, 2018

Kevin Durant was asked Thursday if intelligence is a less appreciated aspect in a locker room, and the Warriors forward responded by comparing the team to intelligent musicians, artists, architects and surgeons. 

But before making the comparison, Durant said, "I think as basketball players we should all be offended if intelligence isn't the first thing you think about when you're looking at basketball players."

"I compare us to the highest at any field because what we do is hard. We're one percenters in the world. He added that, "When you walk into any locker room expect you to think all these guys are intelligent at what they do."

Durant discussed how people outside the locker room don't realize how hard the game is.

Here's a longer video of the quote.

The Cavs host the Warriors in Game 4 on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. 

NBA

