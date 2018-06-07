LeBron James Says Everyone Knew Kevin Durant Was Destined For Greatness...Beside Portland

Screenshot via @NBATV

The jab was directed at the Trail Blazers drafting Greg Oden with the No. 1 overall pick over Durant in the 2007 NBA draft. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 07, 2018

Everyone's been talking about Kevin Durant's performance that led to a Warriors' 110–102 win over the Cavs in Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

After Durant scored 43 points in the game, LeBron James called Durant "one of the best players I've ever played against, that this league has ever seen." 

He elaborated more on Durant and the young KD during Thursday's media day. He said, "You knew he was built for greatness from the time he was drafted."

James then joked saying, "I mean everybody knew that ... besides Portland."

He smiled, avoiding cracking up and then apologized to Portland.

The jab was directed at the Trail Blazers drafting Greg Oden with the No. 1 overall pick over Durant in the 2007 NBA draft. 

The Cavs host the Warriors in Game 4 on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

