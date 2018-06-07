New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry agreed to a two-year contract extension, possibly keeping him with the team through the 2020-21 season, reports ESPN.com Adrian Wojnarowski. ‏

According to the report, Gentry will receive a raise next season salary, and a guaranteed contract for 2019–20.

Gentry, 63, led the Pelicans to a 48–34 record this season and the team's first playoff appearance since 2015.

The Pelicans swept the Portland Trailblazers in the first round before losing in five games to the Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals.

Gentry has a 447–504 record in his three seasons with the team.

The Pelicans will have four unrestricted free agents at the end of the season, including veteran guard Rajon Rondo and center DeMarcus Cousins, who missed the last 34 games of the regular season with a torn Achilles.