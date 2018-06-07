Report: Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry Receives Raise, Contract Extension

Alvin Gentry reportedly agrees to two-year extension with Pelicans

By Scooby Axson
June 07, 2018

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry agreed to a two-year contract extension, possibly keeping him with the team through the 2020-21 season, reports ESPN.com Adrian Wojnarowski. ‏

According to the report, Gentry will receive a raise next season salary, and a guaranteed contract for 2019–20. 

Gentry, 63, led the Pelicans to a 48–34 record this season and the team's first playoff appearance since 2015.

The Pelicans swept the Portland Trailblazers in the first round before losing in five games to the Golden State Warriors in the conference semifinals.

Gentry has a 447–504 record in his three seasons with the team.

The Pelicans will have four unrestricted free agents at the end of the season, including veteran guard Rajon Rondo and center DeMarcus Cousins, who missed the last 34 games of the regular season with a torn Achilles.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)