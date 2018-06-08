Report: After Bryan Colangelo's Resignation 'Everybody Wants the Sixers Job'

Bryan Colangelo resigned as the 76ers' GM after he was accused of using fake Twitter accounts.

By Jenna West
June 08, 2018

After Bryan Colangelo resigned as general manager of the 76ers on Thursday, other GMs around the league are looking to fill the vacancy, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

During an appearance on SportsCenter, Wojnarowski revealed that the opening in the Sixers organization is now a coveted postion.

"What I heard around the league today were a lot of very good general managers in a lot of very good jobs [were] kind of looking at their contracts and hitting their agents going, 'Is there a way I could get out to get involved in that?' " Wojnarowski said. "Everybody wants the Sixers job."

Colangelo and the 76ers agreed to part ways after allegations broke last week that he used five fake Twitter accounts to criticize players like Joel Embiid, disclose sensitive information and share team strategy.

The Sixers retained the service of Paul/Weiss to investigate the accounts linked to Colangelo and also probed whether Colangelo's wife Barbara could be involved. The law firm was able to connect the accounts to Colangelo's wife and she admitted to establishing and operating the account.

In a statement he released on Thursday, Colangelo said he had no knowledge of his wife's activity.

Wojnarowski also reported that there are "very few people inside or outside of the Sixers organization" that don't believe Colangelo was aware of the burner accounts.

76ers coach Brett Brown was not the first choice for Bryan and his father, Jerry, who serves as a special advisor to the team, reports Wojnarowski. Brown was hired in 2013 under former GM Sam Hinkie. The Colangelos preferred Mike D'Antoni, who served as one of Brown's assistants for one season before being hired by the Rockets in 2016.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)