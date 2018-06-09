The Cavaliers' LeBron James hits free agency this summer and the news cycle is already centered in on his decision — just as when he previously hit free agency in 2010 and 2014.

The star is in his 15th season in the league and played in every game this season.

Although James reached the NBA Finals for the eighth consecutive season, the Cavaliers were swept by the Golden State Warriors in the Finals and James suffered his sixth loss at the stage.

With the season officially over, everyone will look to see where James will land next.

After Game 4 on Friday, James told reporters he doesn't know where he'll go.

"I have no idea at this point," James told reporters. "I'll consider my family. Sitting down and considering everything, but my family is a huge part of what I'll do. I don't have an answer for your right now."

Here are some of the rumors on where James might be headed.

James and Paul George might be talking about linking up in Los Angeles to play for the Lakers. (ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski)

Ex-teammate Chris Bosh thinks James will go to Houston (Bosh on Fox Sports)

James has been linked to the Rockets but, it's reportedly “not a realistic” option. (ESPN's Chris Haynes)

The 76ers plan to go after James and George with a maximum contract slot. (ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski)

James is exploring the Celtics, Lakers, Sixers, Rockets, Warriors and Heat as his options. (ESPN's Stephen A. Smith)

This post will be updated as more information presents itself.