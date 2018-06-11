Report: Dwane Casey Agrees To Become Pistons Head Coach

Dwane Casey reportedly agrees to become Detroit Pistons next head coach

By Scooby Axson
June 11, 2018

The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement with Dwane Casey to become the team's next coach, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski. According to the report, Casey will receive a five–year deal.

Casey replaces Stan Van Gundy, who was fired last month after four seasons with the team.

Casey, 61, led the Raptors to a franchise record 59 wins this seaso, and was fired days after Toronto was swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference semifinals.

The Pistons finished with 39–43 record this season for 3rd place in the Central Division.

Detroit has missed the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons. The last time the Pistons made the postseason they were swept in the first round by the Cavaliers in 2016.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)