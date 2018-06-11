The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement with Dwane Casey to become the team's next coach, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski. According to the report, Casey will receive a five–year deal.

Casey replaces Stan Van Gundy, who was fired last month after four seasons with the team.

Casey, 61, led the Raptors to a franchise record 59 wins this seaso, and was fired days after Toronto was swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference semifinals.

The Pistons finished with 39–43 record this season for 3rd place in the Central Division.

Detroit has missed the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons. The last time the Pistons made the postseason they were swept in the first round by the Cavaliers in 2016.