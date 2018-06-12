For the past four years, NBA teams have been trying to figure out a way to beat the Golden State Warriors and put an end to what looks like a budding dynasty.

But the Warriors have rattled off three championships in the last four years, and according to forward Draymond Green, don't expect the team's success to taper off in the next couple of years.

“All good things come to an end,” Green says in the new issue of Sports Illustrated. "But I don’t think the end is near.”

Stephen Curry, Green, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston are signed at least through the 2019–20 season.

Kevin Durant says he expects to re-sign this summer and Warriors executives look to lock up Klay Thompson on a long–term deal.

Golden State has six other players that will be free agents, and a retooling of the roster this summer is possible.