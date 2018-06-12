Despite being crowned MVP of the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant didn't bring his all to Game 1. In a Lee Jenkins profile for Sports Illustrated, Durant revealed that he wasn't prepared for the series opener.

"I disrespected Cleveland," Durant said. "I didn't come in prepared. I didn't pressure LeBron. I was shooting long jumpers and wasn't getting to my spots."

In Game 1, Durant scored 26 points, making only eight out of 22 shots. He also posted nine rebounds and six assists.

Durant only scored 24 points during Game 2, but he really began to shine during Game 3, where he put up 43 points. He scored 15 out of 23 from the field and had 13 rebounds with seven assists.

The forward got a triple-double in Game 4 with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assitss.

Even if he didn't bring his best stuff to Game 1, Durant averaged 28.8 points in the Finals, earning his second consecutive Finals MVP.