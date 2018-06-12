The Toronto Raptors will name assistant Nick Nurse as their next head coach, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The terms of the deal were not announced yet. Wojnarowski reports that Nurse accepted the job on Tuesday morning.

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina and Lithuanian Basketball League coach Sarunas Jasikevicius were also interviewed for the job.

Nurse ,50, replaces Dwane Casey who was fired last month after the Raptors were swept in the conference semifinals by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Casey was named the head coach of the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Nurse has been an assistant with Toronto since the 2013 season.

Before that he spent a decade coaching in Europe, include a stint in the British Basketball League and also coached in the G-League, where he won two championships.