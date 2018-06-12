Report: Nick Nurse Named Raptors Head Coach

The Raptors reportedly promoting assistant Nick Nurse to head coach

By Scooby Axson
June 12, 2018

The Toronto Raptors will name assistant Nick Nurse as their next head coach, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The terms of the deal were not announced yet. Wojnarowski reports that Nurse accepted the job on Tuesday morning.

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina and Lithuanian Basketball League coach Sarunas Jasikevicius were also interviewed for the job.

Nurse ,50, replaces Dwane Casey who was fired last month after the Raptors were swept in the conference semifinals by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Casey was named the head coach of the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Nurse has been an assistant with Toronto since the 2013 season.

Before that he spent a decade coaching in Europe, include a stint in the British Basketball League and also coached in the G-League, where he won two championships.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)