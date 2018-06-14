Stop me if you heard this one before: LaVar Ball is out here talking reckless.

It's not that they father of the Ball family is wild in claiming that LeBron James, AKA "LA Bron" as LaVar has dubbed him, will join the Lakers in free agency this offseason. It is a widely held belief that if James leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers the Lakers are likely his top destination. Odds makers have the Lakers pegged as the team most likely to sign James this summer.

The ridiculous part of this most recent LaVar proclamation is that 14-time All-Star, four-time MVP and three-time Finals MVP LeBron James can't teach All-Rookie second-teamer Lonzo Ball "nothing" if they were to play together.

"Can LeBron teach him what?" LaVar questioned during an appearance on Big Boy's Neighborhood. "No he can't teach him nothing. I already taught him everything."

LaVar also mentioned that James will become better playing next to Lonzo, citing the seasons Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle had as examples of Lonzo's ability to improve his teammates' play. LaVar also said Lonzo's former UCLA teammates have been worse since they no longer play with the eldest Ball child.

The LeBron talks starts around the 9:20 mark in the video above, and from there, it breaks into a conversation about the last time LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball played their father in one-on-one.