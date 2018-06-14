LaVar Ball Says LeBron James Will Come to Lakers, and Lonzo Will Learn 'Nothing' From Him

Who else is ready to watch LA Bron with LA Var sitting courtside?

By Khadrice Rollins
June 14, 2018

Stop me if you heard this one before: LaVar Ball is out here talking reckless.

It's not that they father of the Ball family is wild in claiming that LeBron James, AKA "LA Bron" as LaVar has dubbed him, will join the Lakers in free agency this offseason. It is a widely held belief that if James leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers the Lakers are likely his top destination. Odds makers have the Lakers pegged as the team most likely to sign James this summer.

The ridiculous part of this most recent LaVar proclamation is that 14-time All-Star, four-time MVP and three-time Finals MVP LeBron James can't teach All-Rookie second-teamer Lonzo Ball "nothing" if they were to play together.

"Can LeBron teach him what?" LaVar questioned during an appearance on Big Boy's Neighborhood. "No he can't teach him nothing. I already taught him everything."

LaVar also mentioned that James will become better playing next to Lonzo, citing the seasons Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle had as examples of Lonzo's ability to improve his teammates' play. LaVar also said Lonzo's former UCLA teammates have been worse since they no longer play with the eldest Ball child.

The LeBron talks starts around the 9:20 mark in the video above, and from there, it breaks into a conversation about the last time LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball played their father in one-on-one.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)