LeBron James Free Agency Odds Tab Lakers as Early Favorite

The Lakers, 76ers and Rockets round out James's top three on the list.

By Jenna West
June 11, 2018

The NBA free agency season is coming up in a few weeks and the market is abuzz with questions about where LeBron James will land. According to the latest odds, the Lakers are favored for James to pick.

The Lakers top the list from Bovada with 7/4 odds while the 76ers are second on the list at 11/5.

The Rockets round out the top three at 5/2, as the Cavaliers sit right behind them with 5/1 odds.

Here are the full odds:

Lakers - 7/4

76ers - 11/5

Rockets - 5/2

Cavaliers - 5/1

Spurs - 8/1

Celtics - 12/1

Warriors - 30/1

Knicks - 30/1

Heat - 40/1

During the NBA Finals, odds were released on who was already predicted to win the 2019 NBA title. The Warriors claimed the top spot, but the Lakers, 76ers and Rockets were included in the top five.

The list was influnced by the possibility of James's landing spot in free agency, according to SuperBook oddsmaker John Murray.

Murray said he saw a lot of potential in the Lakers' young roster and that their odds to win a championship would increase if James played with them next year.

