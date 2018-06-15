2018 NBA Draft: Moritz Wagner Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  • Where will Moritz Wagner go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jake Fischer
June 15, 2018

Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | DOB: 4/26/97 (21)
Stats: 14.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 0.5 BPG

Bio: After a disappointing showing at the 2017 combine, Wagner, a native of Germany, returned to school and helped engineer Michigan’s run to the national title game. A skilled but slow-footed stretch big, his ability to shoot from outside gives him a chance to stick in the NBA.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Strengths

• Wagner shot 39.5% from three over his final two seasons at Michigan, elite for his size and position. His mechanics are comfortable.

• Has a nice handle and all-around skill level, able to attack the rim from the three-point line off of closeouts or when he has a step.

• Showed major improvement as a rebounder last season, committing more to playing physically, upping his defensive rebound rate to 24.9% and averaging 9.3 boards per-36.

Weaknesses

• Wagner is coordinated for a big man but lacks the foot speed and athleticism to defend in space, making him vulnerable at the next level.

• Despite his size, he offers very little rim protection for his position, averaging 0.6 blocks per-36 for his career.

• Despite the shooting and impressive numbers, Wagner is pretty limited offensively, using a predictable skill set and infrequently getting to the foul line. He often feasted on smaller opponents.

Highlights

Read More

Behind dominant defense and continued growth, Michigan runs to Final Four (March 2018)

Comparison: Mo Speights

Wagner could find a niche somewhere as a stretchy big man off the bench. It’s a common role in today’s modern game, and one that often allows players to have their defensive liabilities excused for offensive production.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)