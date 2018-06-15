Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | DOB: 4/26/97 (21)

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 0.5 BPG

Bio: After a disappointing showing at the 2017 combine, Wagner, a native of Germany, returned to school and helped engineer Michigan’s run to the national title game. A skilled but slow-footed stretch big, his ability to shoot from outside gives him a chance to stick in the NBA.

Strengths

• Wagner shot 39.5% from three over his final two seasons at Michigan, elite for his size and position. His mechanics are comfortable.

• Has a nice handle and all-around skill level, able to attack the rim from the three-point line off of closeouts or when he has a step.

• Showed major improvement as a rebounder last season, committing more to playing physically, upping his defensive rebound rate to 24.9% and averaging 9.3 boards per-36.

Weaknesses

• Wagner is coordinated for a big man but lacks the foot speed and athleticism to defend in space, making him vulnerable at the next level.

• Despite his size, he offers very little rim protection for his position, averaging 0.6 blocks per-36 for his career.

• Despite the shooting and impressive numbers, Wagner is pretty limited offensively, using a predictable skill set and infrequently getting to the foul line. He often feasted on smaller opponents.

Highlights

Comparison: Mo Speights

Wagner could find a niche somewhere as a stretchy big man off the bench. It’s a common role in today’s modern game, and one that often allows players to have their defensive liabilities excused for offensive production.