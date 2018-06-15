LeBron James Free Agency Rumors: Where Will James Land This Offseason?

Here are some of the rumors related to LeBron James' free agency.

By Scooby Axson
June 15, 2018

The most coveted free agent this year is Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

The four-time NBA MVP can become an unrestricted free agent if he exercises the early termination option in his contract.

James must inform Cleveland of his intentions by June 29, and if he decides to opt in, he will make $35.6 million during the 2018–19 season and become a free agent next summer.

The 33–year–old is coming off a season where he made the All-NBA first team for the 11th straight year and led Cleveland to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

Here are some of the rumors on where James might be headed.

• James visited former Heat teammates Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem in Miami before the start of the 2018 NBA Finals. But the three didn't talk about James' future, according to Haslem. (Ira Winderman, Sun Sentinel).

• James said last week he's considering his family — he's got three kids — more when making a decision this time around.  

• One team, albiet not basketball team, is trying to get James on its roster by offering a job for his son, LeBron Jr. While James isn't likely headed to the baseball diamond, it's a fun addition to all the talk. (IronPigs Twitter

