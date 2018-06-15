2018 NBA Draft: Omari Spellman Scouting Report and Highlights

  • Where will Omari Spellman go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jake Fischer
June 15, 2018

Omari Spellman, F/C, Villanova | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 250 | DOB: 7/21/97 (20)
Stats: 10.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.5 BPG

Bio: After playing an extra season of prep ball, then redshirting in 2016-17, Spellman entered Villanova’s starting lineup as an older freshman last season. His three-point shooting helped provide extraordinary spacing for the Wildcats’ high-octane offense, and Spellman was a key contributor to Nova’s national title. Rather than stick around, he rode that momentum into the draft.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Strengths

• Excellent shooter for a frontcourt player. Spellman drilled 43.3% of his 150 triples at Nova. Skilled offensive player.

• Spellman’s combine measurements will be critical, but a reported 7’2” wingspan helped him provide a rim protection presence in college. Hard-working rebounder who occupies space and boxes out.

• Has an overall feel, soft hands and ball skills that make him a good fit within a modern offense. Good passer. Should be used well in dribble-handoff and ball-screen situations at the next level.

Weaknesses

• Spellman will be 21 by the start of the season, very old for a player coming off his freshman year. He’s seen limited high-level minutes relative to others.

• Standing 6’9”, Spellman isn’t quite big enough to defend most centers, nor mobile enough to guard on the perimeter.

• Packs a lot of weight onto a smaller frame for a big man, will need to continue dropping weight to increase his foot speed defensively. Was very overweight in high school and needs to stay in shape.

Highlights

Comparison: Boris Diaw

Spellman’s feel for the game and interest in winning has piqued the interest of NBA scouts, and while he skews closer to late-career Diaw than the young, athletic version, he should have a chance to find a role if all goes well.

