Shake Milton, G, SMU | Junior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | DOB: 9/26/96 (21)

Stats: 18.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.4 APG

Bio: Milton has ideal size and ballhandling ability for a combo guard and is a threat from three-point range. He missed the final 11 games of the season due to a broken hand and can be inconsistent at times, but his overall profile offers promise going forward.

Strengths

• Tremendous size for a ballhandler. Has a 6’11.5” wingspan. Ability to be a shooting threat at either guard spot is desirable for the modern NBA.

• Despite unorthodox mechanics, Milton drained 42.7% of 445 three-point attempts at SMU.

• Excellent floater that seems to be his go-to move when stopped in the paint.

Weaknesses

• Milton doesn’t have much muscle to compliment his length, which hurts him getting to the rim and finishing around the basket. He’s not an explosive athlete and can struggle when heavily pressured.

• Good instincts led to increased assist numbers, but his passing and creation abilities are pretty average for a point guard. Some of those numbers came by design due to the lack of playmakers around him. Not especially decisive.

• Milton’s size allows him to match up with multiple positions, but his quality of defense is very questionable.

Highlights

Comparison: E’Twaun Moore

Milton likely won’t find a full-time point guard role but should be able to fill a rotation spot as a sharp-shooting combo-guard off the bench. His potential will ultimately be determined by his growth as a playmaker and as a defender.