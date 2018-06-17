A bouncy, athletic big who can play above the rim, Chimezie Metu put together a solid three years at USC, although consensus is that he underachieved a bit relative to his talent level. He has the tools to succeed in an NBA role but will need to elevate his overall game and energy level to thrive.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Metu's strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC | Juniorr

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 220 | DOB: 3/22/97 (21)

Stats: 15.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG

Strengths

• Above-average athlete. Capable of highlight-reel plays around the basket. Runs the floor naturally. Good converting in situations where the play isn’t run for him.

• Potential to protect the rim and also defend in space. Moves his feet well laterally. Career 2.2 blocks per-36. Some natural timing.

• Developing jump shooter. Shot 30% from three (12–40) in first season attempting them and 30.6% on all jumpers. Can make progress in that area. Shot 73.6% from the foul line last two seasons.

• Skill level is improving. Some feel for handling and passing. Good touch with his right hand. Can face up and put it on the deck when he has a step.

Weaknesses

• Just average length relative to his height, having measured with a 6’11” wingspan. Could impact him negatively as a rebounder. Athleticism helps but could be best suited as a four given his slender build.

• Not a great post scorer. Not much of a left hand. Shot just 37% on post-ups.

• Effort level comes and goes. Still has games where he floats outside the action. Overall mentality needs to improve.

Highlights

Comparison: Noah Vonleh

Metu has all the talent to make things work in the NBA but needs to do it on a more consistent basis.