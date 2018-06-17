2018 NBA Draft: Chimezie Metu Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  • Where will Chimezie Metu go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 17, 2018

A bouncy, athletic big who can play above the rim, Chimezie Metu put together a solid three years at USC, although consensus is that he underachieved a bit relative to his talent level. He has the tools to succeed in an NBA role but will need to elevate his overall game and energy level to thrive.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Metu's strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC | Juniorr

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 220 | DOB: 3/22/97 (21)
Stats: 15.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG

Strengths

Above-average athlete. Capable of highlight-reel plays around the basket. Runs the floor naturally. Good converting in situations where the play isn’t run for him.

Potential to protect the rim and also defend in space. Moves his feet well laterally. Career 2.2 blocks per-36. Some natural timing.

Developing jump shooter. Shot 30% from three (12–40) in first season attempting them and 30.6% on all jumpers. Can make progress in that area. Shot 73.6% from the foul line last two seasons.

Skill level is improving. Some feel for handling and passing. Good touch with his right hand. Can face up and put it on the deck when he has a step.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Weaknesses

Just average length relative to his height, having measured with a 6’11” wingspan. Could impact him negatively as a rebounder. Athleticism helps but could be best suited as a four given his slender build.

Not a great post scorer. Not much of a left hand. Shot just 37% on post-ups.

Effort level comes and goes. Still has games where he floats outside the action. Overall mentality needs to improve.

Highlights

Comparison: Noah Vonleh

Metu has all the talent to make things work in the NBA but needs to do it on a more consistent basis.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)