Labeled as a point forward, Issac Bonga has been on the NBA’s radar for a couple years already and would presumably be the second-youngest player in this draft if he stays in. Born in Germany to Congolese parents, he’s already debuted with the German senior team and has been on the professional fasttrack. His ability to facilitate at his size has intrigued scouts.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Bonga’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Isaac Bonga, G/F, Fraport Skyliners

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 205 | DOB: 11/8/99 (18)

Stats (German Pro B): 14.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG

Strengths

• Impressive size and length for a legitimate ballhandler, with a nearly 7-foot wingspan. Can see over the defense and throw passes and use angles others can’t. Overall feel is pretty good for his age.

• Some potential to become a usable shooter but currently at a very early stage of development. Shot nearly 90% from the foul line across all competitions.

• Has good enough lateral quickness to be a useful defender, particularly given his length. Until he fills out physically hard to totally project who he can guard.

Weaknesses

• Gets by more on his size and agility than creativity as a ballhandler. Doesn’t create much of his own offense and can be tentative as a scorer. Needs improvement to play as a lead guard in the NBA.

• Extremely thin, particularly in the lower body. Easy to knock off his line. Needs time to mature physically. Not very explosive.

• Three-point shot has improved but has a slow release and isn’t quite natural yet. Set shooter. Relies on floaters and using his length over pulling up. Doesn’t make much of an impact without the ball in his hands.

• Decision-making continues to be a swing skill given he has next-to-no long-term value if he’s not playing on the ball.

Highlights

Comparison: Tayshaun Prince

Bonga requires a lot of time and development, but has an intriguing package of strengths that make him an attractive player to stash overseas.