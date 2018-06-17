Injuries have significantly hampered Jarred Vanderbilt’s career to date and make him a bit of a wild card when it comes to the draft. He appeared in just 14 games this season due to a string of issues, beginning with the left foot he injured twice in high school. Viewed as a potential first-round pick coming into the season, he’s more likely looking at a second-round selection given all that’s transpired.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Vanderbilt’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Jarred Vanderbilt, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | DOB: 4/3/99 (19)

Stats: 5.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 42.6% FG

Strengths

• Productive, natural rebounder with a solid motor. Good athlete when he’s healthy. Given that it’s a tiny sample size and he saw sparse playing time, he averaged a wild 16.6 rebounds per-36. Works hard on the offensive glass.

• Can handle on the perimeter and likes to facilitate with the ball in his hands. Didn’t get to showcase this aspect of his game at Kentucky but displayed some playmaking ability in high school.

• Good physical measurables for a combo forward: has measured with a 7’1” wingspan and 8’10” standing reach.

• When healthy, can be disruptive defensively.

Weaknesses

• Long history of lower body injuries dating back to high school. Has a muscular upper body but thin legs. Probably needs to address the physical imbalance.

• Poor shooter. Lefty, attempted just one three-pointer in 238 minutes. Shot 63% from the foul line. The jumper has never been a big part of his game. Poor right hand finisher.

• Limited sample size makes him tricky to properly evaluate. Had little to no opportunity to find a role or a rhythm and was essentially a rebounder and finisher only.

• Only really leaps off of two feet and generally needs a full gather to elevate.

Highlights

Comparison: Kevon Looney

Vanderbilt is a question mark in many respects, but given his entire body of work, should warrant a flier.