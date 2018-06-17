2018 NBA Draft: Jarred Vanderbilt Scouting Report and Highlights

Quickly

  • Where will Jarred Vanderbilt go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 17, 2018

Injuries have significantly hampered Jarred Vanderbilt’s career to date and make him a bit of a wild card when it comes to the draft. He appeared in just 14 games this season due to a string of issues, beginning with the left foot he injured twice in high school. Viewed as a potential first-round pick coming into the season, he’s more likely looking at a second-round selection given all that’s transpired.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Vanderbilt’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Jarred Vanderbilt, F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | DOB: 4/3/99 (19)
Stats: 5.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 42.6% FG

Strengths

Productive, natural rebounder with a solid motor. Good athlete when he’s healthy. Given that it’s a tiny sample size and he saw sparse playing time, he averaged a wild 16.6 rebounds per-36. Works hard on the offensive glass.

Can handle on the perimeter and likes to facilitate with the ball in his hands. Didn’t get to showcase this aspect of his game at Kentucky but displayed some playmaking ability in high school.

Good physical measurables for a combo forward: has measured with a 7’1” wingspan and 8’10” standing reach.

When healthy, can be disruptive defensively.

NBA
2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Weaknesses

Long history of lower body injuries dating back to high school. Has a muscular upper body but thin legs. Probably needs to address the physical imbalance.

Poor shooter. Lefty, attempted just one three-pointer in 238 minutes. Shot 63% from the foul line. The jumper has never been a big part of his game. Poor right hand finisher.

Limited sample size makes him tricky to properly evaluate. Had little to no opportunity to find a role or a rhythm and was essentially a rebounder and finisher only.

Only really leaps off of two feet and generally needs a full gather to elevate.

Highlights

Comparison: Kevon Looney

Vanderbilt is a question mark in many respects, but given his entire body of work, should warrant a flier.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)